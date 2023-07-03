Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Short Interest Up 33.5% in June

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Swvl Stock Performance

SWVL stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. Swvl has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $174.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swvl stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.98% of Swvl worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

