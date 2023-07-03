Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 23.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWCB opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Bilander Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

