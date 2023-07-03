Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $7.11 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.11 million and $149,845.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00357870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.00947235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00552820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00065088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00153777 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,107,010 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

