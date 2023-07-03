Grin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $448,146.13 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $448,146.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,600.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00357870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.86 or 0.00947235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00552820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00065088 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00153777 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.