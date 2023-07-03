Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

