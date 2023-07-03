Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Insider Activity at UGI

UGI Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

