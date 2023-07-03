iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after acquiring an additional 565,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

