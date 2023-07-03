OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,049 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $118.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

