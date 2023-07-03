Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 17,537 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

ACTG opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at $617,930.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACTG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

