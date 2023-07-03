964 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 964 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

