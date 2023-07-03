Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.50 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.85. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock worth $7,004,814. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

