Tiaa Fsb Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $116.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

