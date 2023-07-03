54,300 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,364 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.