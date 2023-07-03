The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

NYSE BK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

