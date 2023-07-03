Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.08 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

NYSE AMP opened at $332.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

