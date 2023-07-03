Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

