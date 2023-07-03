Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

