Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,202 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.89. The stock has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

