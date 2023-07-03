Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

