Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.