Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,857,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 259,245 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,878,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 210,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $79.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

