Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.