Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at about $796,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,042 in the last three months. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODG opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

