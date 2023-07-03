iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 183,211 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $242.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.73. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

