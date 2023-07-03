iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after buying an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2,378.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 318,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 305,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 279,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 395,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262,380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IXN stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

