The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Decreased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $125.95 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

