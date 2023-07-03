Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

