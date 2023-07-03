Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

