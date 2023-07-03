Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

