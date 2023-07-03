Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $374.64 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

