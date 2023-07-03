PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Trimmed by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $148.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $149.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

