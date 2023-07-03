Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 37,054 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.77 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

