Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $657.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $602.70 and a twelve month high of $1,464.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $668.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $701.11.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,021.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

