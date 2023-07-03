Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 53,410 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 140.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,410 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $173,311.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $533,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,475 shares of company stock worth $1,102,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

