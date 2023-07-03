Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.