Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 72 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,316.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,368.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,732.85.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

