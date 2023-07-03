Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $113.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.32. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.