Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 9,631 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $149.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

