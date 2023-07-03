Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

