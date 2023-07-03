Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 15,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $808,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 191,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

