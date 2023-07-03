Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

