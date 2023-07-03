Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $785,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

