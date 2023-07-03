Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 21,127 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

