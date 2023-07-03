Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,045 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

