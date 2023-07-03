Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $69.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

