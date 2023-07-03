Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $151.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

