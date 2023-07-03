SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $122.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.12.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.