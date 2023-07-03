Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $738,000 in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.2 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $111.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.