Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

