Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 73,412 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 234,038 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

